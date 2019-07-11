× West Nile virus detected in Utah mosquitoes

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — West Nile virus was detected in mosquitoes collected in the Scott M. Matheson Wetlands Preserve on July 2, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s office.

Test results returned from the Utah Public Health Lab Thursday, confirming the virus in Culex mosquitoes, which transmit the disease through nighttime bites.

The wetlands are just west of Moab.

The Southeast Utah Health Department says people should avoid mosquito bites by wearing brightly-colored long-sleeve shirts, long pants and repellent at night.

Repellent should be registered with the EPA and use one of the following active ingredients: DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone.

Officials also recommend removing stagnant water to reduce mosquito populations.

The Matheson Wetlands are scheduled for an aerial larvicide treatment on July 14 and insecticide spraying will be done in the area two hours after the first stars appear, which is a peak flight time for Culex mosquitoes.

The full release from the Moab Mosquito Abatement District is below.

