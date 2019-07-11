Wellness Wednesday: Intermountain Healthcare hosts free mobile farmer’s markets for cancer patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - When you’re fighting cancer, everything can be challenging – including cooking dinner and shopping.

Healthy nutrition is a critical component of cancer care. Because of this, Intermountain Healthcare Cancer Services, with support of the Intermountain Foundation, is partnering with local nonprofit Green Urban Lunch Box to provide tasty fruits and vegetables at no cost to cancer patients and their loved ones as part of a mobile farmer’s market.

“Healthy nutrition is a critical complement to cancer care. Leading organizations, such as American Cancer Society and National Cancer Institute, recognize a healthy diet as being a fundamental component for cancer prevention and for improving outcomes during treatment and throughout survivorship,” said Elisa Soulier, wellness program coordinator for Intermountain Healthcare.

“The evidence is continuing to prove that maintaining adequate nutrition for cancer patients going through active treatment can reduce treatment-related side effects, prevent delays in treatment, and improve quality of life,” she added.

Because of the success of this mobile farmer’s market program, which has been underway for the past few years, Intermountain is expanding the markets to serve more of those that are battling cancer. The program, which started at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, will now also be offered at Utah Valley Cancer Center in Provo, LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City, and McKay-Dee Cancer Center in Ogden.

“It’s important to have a healthy diet before, during and after cancer treatment. Proper nutrition helps maintain strength, decrease side effects and keep a healthy body weight – all of which improve quality of life,” said Soulier.

In past years, up to 300 pounds of locally grown fruits and vegetables has been given to cancer patients at the mobile farmer’s markets.

“It’s hard to get to the store when you’re spending hours getting treatments, and it can be expensive to buy fresh produce. We are excited to have more of our patients reap the benefits of locally-grown, fresh produce as we expand to these new locations,” Soulier noted

Farmer's Market Locations & Dates:

Intermountain Medical Center

Intermountain Medical Center Cancer Center – Bldg. #3 Lobby, 5121 South Cottonwood Street, Murray

Thursdays > July 25; August 1, 8, 15, 22, 29; September 5, 12, 19, 26; October 3

2:00-4:00pm

Utah Valley Hospital Cancer Center

Sorenson Tower 1st Floor (Radiation Oncology), 395 W. Bulldog Blvd., Provo

Mondays > July 22; August 5, 19, 16, 30; October 14

2:00-4:00pm

LDS Hospital

7th Floor West 7 Conf. Room, 8th Ave C Street, Salt Lake City

Fridays > July 26; August 2, 9, 16, 23, 30; September 6, 13, 20, 27; October 4, 11

1:00-3:00pm

McKay-Dee Cancer Center

McKay-Dee Cancer Center – Ste. 1670, 4403 Harrison Blvd., Ogden, UT

Wednesdays > July 31; August 7, 14, 21, 28; September 4, 11, 18, 25; October 2, 9, 16

2:00-4:00pm