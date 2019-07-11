This decked-out truck camper frees you up to haul a boat or a trailer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dori Parris with Parris RV introduced us to the 2019 Lance 650 Truck Camper.

Lance truck camper 650 highlights:

• Fits Short Beds

• Hard-Side Body

• Sleeps Three

• Wet Bath

• Memory Foam Mattress

Lori said:

"If you want to be able to pick up and go at a moment's notice, then this Lance truck camper must be a part of your next adventure. Because this unit has been designed to fit on the back of a half-ton pickup truck with a short bed, you have a greater flexibility for your travel plans. While this camper may be small enough to fit in the back of your truck, there is nothing small about the features it contains. From the queen-size memory foam mattress and wardrobe closet to the fully-equipped kitchen and wet bath, this truck camper provides everything you need for a successful getaway.

Built for the active lifestyle, the Lance truck camper gives you the freedom to make any place your home. Because of the camper's ability to unload from your truck once you have settled into your vacation destination, you can use your truck for other excursions once you have set up camp. Lance Camper is dedicated to delivering the highest Eco-Green standards possible, which is why each Lance truck camper features Azdel, a component that replaces wood in the structure and insulates better so that you can spend less money on extra heating costs."

