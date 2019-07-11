× Over 700 acres burning in wildfire northeast of Delta

LEAMINGTON PASS, Utah — A wildfire near the border of Juab and Millard counties has already burned an estimated 700 acres, according to Utah Fire Info.

Officials say air resources, along with federal and state engines are on scene and Utah Fire Info added there is no estimated containment as of 8:24 p.m.

It is being called the Leamington Pass Fire and FOX 13 has a crew heading to the scene.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.