Link: Everbilt Door Pull Recall
-
You don’t need a truck to pull our RV of the Week
-
Ford recalling 1.2 million Explorers over suspension issue
-
Car thieves crash through building, steal paperwork in Tooele County car dealership heist
-
FDA identifies 16 dog food brands linked to canine heart disease
-
Mother finds man living in crawlspace above 14-year-old daughter’s closet
-
-
Uniquely Utah: Helping Monarch Butterflies
-
Baby formula sold at Walmart recalled over concerns of metal in product
-
Couple rescues woman who hydroplaned into Tooele ravine filled with water
-
Thief crawls through doggy door and steal two puppies from Indiana humane society
-
Dramatic video shows West Valley Police assisting in apartment fire rescue
-
-
UHP trooper shares moment truck crashed into patrol car
-
Johnsonville recalls 95K pounds of sausage over contamination fears
-
Honda recalls 1.6 million vehicles over Takata airbags