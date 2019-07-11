Centerville water main break reported near Main Street and 1400 North

CENTERVILLE, Utah — A water main break has been located between 1400 North and Main Street, according to Centerville Police.

The break was reported before 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Centerville City officials called the break “significant.”

A significant water leak has been located between Main Street and approximately 1400 N. Homes between 1300 N to 1500 N from Main Street to 400 W will have turbid water until fixed but the water IS drinkable. Crews will be working on fixing the pipe until late tonight. pic.twitter.com/5UxRlO2JTB — Centerville Utah (@centervilleut) July 11, 2019

Water is drinkable in the area, according to Centerville City, and homes between 1300 North and 1500 North from Main Street to 400 West will experience water outages into early tomorrow, police said.

Crews are working on water main break 1400 N Main. Water outages from Main to 400 W 1500 N to 1300 N expected into early morning tomorrow. — Centerville Police (@cpdutah) July 11, 2019

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.