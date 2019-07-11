Centerville water main break reported near Main Street and 1400 North

CENTERVILLE, Utah — A water main break has been located between 1400 North and Main Street, according to Centerville Police.
The break was reported before 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Centerville City officials called the break “significant.”
Water is drinkable in the area, according to Centerville City, and homes between 1300 North and 1500 North from Main Street to 400 West will experience water outages into early tomorrow, police said.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.