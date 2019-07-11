Live Video: Trump speaking on citizenship question on census

Centerville water main break reported near Main Street and 1400 North

Posted 6:46 pm, July 11, 2019, by , Updated at 06:47PM, July 11, 2019

CENTERVILLE, Utah — A water main break has been located between 1400 North and Main Street, according to Centerville Police.

The break was reported before 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Centerville City officials called the break “significant.”

Water is drinkable in the area, according to Centerville City, and homes between 1300 North and 1500 North from Main Street to 400 West will experience water outages into early tomorrow, police said.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.