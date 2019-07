PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Crews have contained a brush fire near 1600 North and 500 East in Pleasant Grove, according to Pleasant Grove City officials.

The fire burned a total of six acres.

The Utah Division of Natural Resources said Utah has experienced 279 wildfires so far this year and 80% have been human-caused. The cause of this fire has yet to be determined.