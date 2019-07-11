Beef Sausage and Egg Waffle Breakfast Sandwich

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 pound lean Ground Beef

2 teaspoons chopped fresh sage or 1/2 teaspoon rubbed sage

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

2 eggs, slightly beaten

8 frozen waffles

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Toppings (optional):

Sliced cheese, spinach, avocado slices, hot sauce, salsa, sour cream, sliced peppers

Combine Ground Beef, sage, garlic powder, onion powder, crushed red pepper, salt and pepper in large bowl. Mix lightly, but thoroughly.

To make patties, lightly shape sausage mixture into four 1/2-inch thick patties. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add patties; cook 10 to 12 minutes or until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

In a separate oiled skillet over medium heat, add eggs, salt and pepper; cook and stir until eggs are scrambled. Toast frozen waffle according to package directions.

Top each of four waffles with a sausage patty. Divide eggs evenly among sandwiches. Top with desired toppings, then remaining waffles on top. Serve immediately.

Recipe courtesy of Utah Beef Council. More recipes can be found at www.utahbeef.org.