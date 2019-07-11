‘All Dogs Go to Heaven’ – Salt Lake County Jail’s first K-9 dies

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — The first K-9 assigned to the Salt Lake County Metro Jail has died, according to the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

“Sita became a hero to our organization and loved visiting our folks often. Sita recently passed with handler T. Olson and family watching over,” a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office said.

Sita was credited in assisting with a large drug bust in 2014 and she participated in a training session in Wyoming in 2016.

” We honor the service of this team and are saddened for the loss of our first K9,” the post said. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the Olson family as they grieve this painful loss.”