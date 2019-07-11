3 organizing tips you might have wrong

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Professional organizer Wendy Brown shared her take on three tips that are very well known but sometimes misunderstood.

• Let's start by defining clutter. The dictionary says, "Clutter is a group of items in an untidy mess." Peter Walsh says, "Clutter is anything that gets between you and the life you want to live."

• Tip #1 - Only Touch Things Once. The purpose is to avoid procrastination and indecision. The problem comes when we take this tip too literally. It's not always possible or desirable to touch things once.

• Tip #2 - Does It Bring Joy? The purpose is to make room for things that do bring you joy. However, this isn't the first question you should ask when decluttering.

• Tip #3 - No Duplicates. Duplicates can be a waste of space, but they can also increase efficiency.

• In organizing there is no one-size-fits-all solution. While there are some basic organizing principles to guide you through the process, becoming organized can look different for different people.

Find out more by visiting www.Seeking-Sanity.com.