3 must-try places for breakfast or dessert this July

Chase from Salt Lake Foodie stopped by with his edible picks for July, with the theme: "Breakfast then skip to dessert."

Cotton Kitchen - Holladay

Recently opened, this spot quickly jumped to must status for me. The Lox Benedict is an explosion of flavor and a great twist on Eggs Benedict. They change it up with chipotle hollandaise and dijon aioli! The Çilbir is a something I've never had before and I cannot live without. Poached eggs, herbed yogurt sauce, chili butter, and pickled chimichurri make this plate so unique and sooo flavorful!

Penny Ann's Cafe - Salt Lake City, Draper, Taylorsville

If you haven't heard of PAC you must have been under a rock! This spot is known for their heavenly hot cakes! They are sour cream-based pancakes that you have to try to understand! You can get them topped with a variety of tasty toppings. The in-house candied pecans are my fav! I'm a chicken-and-waffle fan but hate having to cut through everything, they solved this by putting the chicken in the waffle! This mix of sweet and salty always wins me over.

Last Course - Salt Lake City, Farmington, Draper, Orem, Lehi

After a filling breakfast it's easy to skip lunch and dinner and jump right to dessert. That's where Last Course shines! They recently came out with these crazy tasty shakes! Start with the Caramel Oreo cookie shake! Say hello to an Oreo explosion, if you love Oreos like me, this is your go-to! Reese's pieces are close to my foodie heart and they had me covered with the Chocolate and Peanut Butter shake! The peanut bar on top was to die for!

Find more from Chase on Facebook.