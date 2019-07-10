Utah man sets spearfishing record with 51-inch fish

Courtesy Utah DWR.

FISH LAKE, Utah — A Tooele man set a spearfishing record for Tiger Muskellunge with a 51-inch catch on June 13, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

Jacob Hansen caught the fish, which weighed 32 pounds and had a 21-inch girth.

The previous record was set in 2013 at Fish Lake when a 46-inch, 28-pound Muskellunge was caught.

The catch-and-release record for the Tiger Muskellunge was set in 1998 with a 53.25-inch catch at Pineview Reservoir.

