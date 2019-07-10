Timeline: MacKenzie Lueck case
Formal murder, kidnapping charges filed in MacKenzie Lueck homicide
Family and friends react to MacKenzie Lueck’s death
Amazon removes novel written by man accused of murdering MacKenzie Lueck
Friends of MacKenzie Lueck notify police of recent activity on her Instagram account
Police obtain warrant for Mackenzie Lueck’s cellphone; other warrants expected soon
Utah Domestic Violence Coalition calls out ‘blatant’ victim blaming amid search for MacKenzie Lueck
Vigil for MacKenzie Lueck held at University of Utah
Police have ‘person of interest’ in MacKenzie Lueck case
MacKenzie Lueck murdered, police say; suspect in custody
Defense attorney named in MacKenzie Lueck case
Friends plead for missing U of U student’s safe return, ask others to submit messages to MacKenzie
Man arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder, kidnapping in disappearance of MacKenzie Lueck
Friends push back against victim shaming in kidnapping, murder of MacKenzie Lueck