SALT LAKE CITY — Richard Scott, the dean of Salt Lake Community College's School of Arts, Communication and Media, visited the FOX 13 Studio Monday morning to talk about a recent enrollment spike at the school.
SLCC dean speaks on enrollment spike
-
SLCC hires grounds-keeping goats
-
Woman who applied to wrong SLCC finishes free trip to Utah
-
Dinner program for kids kicks off
-
Genuine Golden Spike returns to Utah for 150-year reunion
-
Shooting victim’s friends to host drag event in his memory
-
-
These people want to be the next mayor of Salt Lake City
-
Salt Lake Magazine spotlights 4 ways to celebrate Spring in Utah
-
Salt Lake City to host 2021 Quidditch Cup
-
Salt Lake Tribune aims to become a nonprofit newspaper; ‘community asset’
-
Calling all DIY’ers looking for inspiration for home projects
-
-
FREE 3 day multicultural celebration in the heart of SLC
-
Music, food and more fill Library Square for three-day Living Traditions Festival
-
Two-alarm fire displaces 15 residents at Salt Lake City apartment complex