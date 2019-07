× SLC Fire extinguishes grass fire started by passing train

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Fire crews put out a grass fire near 3700 West and 800 South that, according to SLCFD, was started by a passing train.

The fire started burning around 8:30 p.m. and didn’t threaten any structures.

It burned about a quarter of an acre and was extinguished in less than 15 minutes.