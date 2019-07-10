Pulled Ham Sandwiches by Cayt’s Meats and Meals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Caytlin McCleery from Cayt's Meats and Meals says her recipe for ham is simple, but will leave those who eat it "in awe".

First, she says it's really important to choose the right ham: get a bone-in, non-spiral sliced ham.

For added flavor, Cayt recommends giving the ham a few hours on low smoke. If you don't have a smoker, it's OK to skip that step.

Ingredients

Non spiral sliced, bone in ham

Favorite sweet rub

Can of pineapple

-In an oven safe dish, place ham face down.

-Using your favorite sweet rub, generously coat the exterior of the ham.

-Place pineapple rings on the ham

-Cover tightly and cook at 250° until the internal temp of the ham hits about 203°. At this point, the ham will shred apart. Cayt recommends shredding it into it's own juices (along with the pineapple juices)

Eating the ham just like this, or loaded on a bun with pineapple chunks and a gooey cheese are perfect ways to enjoy it. Cayt's family also likes to make Pulled Ham+Green Chile (or Jalapeno)+Swiss Cheese sandwich melts.

For more of Cayt's recipes visit her Facebook Page: Cayt's Meats and Meals.