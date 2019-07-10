Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes invites you to a pool party at a mansion with celebrities

The 25th Anniversary of Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes is happening now through July 20 , 2019.

We got to tour a mansion with Chris Olsen from CF Olsen Homes during the Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes.

The house is #16 on the route, called Hero Haven. It comes complete with smart technology, a pool hanging off the mountain, a theater and bar. This is the same house where we ran into Joe and Sierra from Survivor, who are hosting a pool party here on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

ABOUT THE PARADE

  • Hours are Monday - Thursday 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Friday and Saturday 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM, closed Sunday.
  • Admission is $15, $2 off using promo code THEPLACE. Buy tickets online at NorthernWasatchParade.com.
  • Download the Northern Wasatch Parade on the Play Store or App Store to map
ABOUT OLSEN HOMES
o 2018 Northern Wasatch Home Builder of the Year
o 2016-17 NWPOH People's Choice Winner

OTHER OLSEN HOMES IN THE PARADE
• House # 6 - Have-A-Heart" House by Mainline Construction - Partnership
between the NW Home Builders Association and the NW Association of
Realtors. Provided through donations of suppliers and subcontractors at a large
discount to a special needs family.
• House # 18 - L.E.A.H. Habitat for Humanity of Davis and Weber counties. Built by a
large community of volunteers this home has an energy-efficient design, which
requires little to no maintenance and is very economical to own.

