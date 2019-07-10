Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes invites you to a pool party at a mansion with celebrities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 25th Anniversary of Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes is happening now through July 20 , 2019.

We got to tour a mansion with Chris Olsen from CF Olsen Homes during the Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes.

The house is #16 on the route, called Hero Haven. It comes complete with smart technology, a pool hanging off the mountain, a theater and bar. This is the same house where we ran into Joe and Sierra from Survivor, who are hosting a pool party here on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

ABOUT THE PARADE

Hours are Monday - Thursday 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Friday and Saturday 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM, closed Sunday.

Admission is $15, $2 off using promo code THEPLACE. Buy tickets online at NorthernWasatchParade.com.

Download the Northern Wasatch Parade on the Play Store or App Store to map

out your route. ]

ABOUT OLSEN HOMES

o 2018 Northern Wasatch Home Builder of the Year

o 2016-17 NWPOH People's Choice Winner

OTHER OLSEN HOMES IN THE PARADE

• House # 6 - Have-A-Heart" House by Mainline Construction - Partnership

between the NW Home Builders Association and the NW Association of

Realtors. Provided through donations of suppliers and subcontractors at a large

discount to a special needs family.

• House # 18 - L.E.A.H. Habitat for Humanity of Davis and Weber counties. Built by a

large community of volunteers this home has an energy-efficient design, which

requires little to no maintenance and is very economical to own.