Local artist demonstrates her one-of-a-kind animal drawings, plus how you can win her children’s book

Today, we got a drawing demonstration from an artist who we found at the Downtown SLC Farmers' Market, Laura Sommer. Here's more of what she shared with us:

"I'm from England. I first came to America to teach art in a British International School in Washington DC.

I was an art teacher to middle school and high school students for 20 years total in England, Washington DC and West Valley City.

I am a Fine Artist who has dabbled in a few styles of art. Since my step-daughter had her son Avery (my grandson) three years ago, I started to draw in my current black-pen illustration style because she wanted his bedroom to have realistic educational drawings of sea life. So that's how it started! I began with sea life, and I got so into this style of drawing that it expanded to animals from all over the world, flowers, trees and landscapes. I have around 100 different drawings that I have completed in the past three years. I also have a selection of Utah-inspired pieces that feature the shape of the state of Utah with the state insect, bird, flower, fish etc. I use fine black pens and sometimes add a splash of color using watercolor paints.

My drawings come in different forms such as prints, greeting cards, postcards, stickers, laser-engraved coasters or wall hangings, posters, and my newly self published book for children called `Animal A-Z.`

I sell locally at the Downtown Farmers' Market every Saturday and Park Silly in Park City every Sunday. I will be at other Salt Lake City events such as Craft Lake City in August and The Avenues Fair in September. A few local companies have cards and prints of mine that they sell. I also have a shop on my website.

I've done quite a few commissions for people after they have seen my drawing style at the markets. People like me to draw their pets. I'm interested in any kind of commission project.

People often say that they'd like to get my drawings as tattoos! (My husband has a few!)

I am giving away one of my `Animal A-Z` books to a random new person who follows me on Instagram on July 10, 2019. My Instagram is @laura_sommer_artist.

I am also offering 50% off three different prints (cow, elephant or octopus) on my website through Wednesday, July 17, 2019. The Sale section is called `The Place Sale` and the discount code on my website is either `COW`, `OCTOPUS` or `ELEPHANT.`"

Find out more from Laura at www.laurasommerartist.com.