Inland port controversy: a red project in Utah’s blue city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah’s inland port controversy has fanned ongoing frustration among many Salt Lake City residents who see the decision as the ultimate expression of conservative political power wielded against the wishes of a progressive city.

In the story above, we look at the vote to create the inland port in 2018. Every state senator based in Salt Lake City (one Davis County district extends into a neighborhood of Salt Lake) voted against the port, as did every Salt Lake City representative other than Lynn Hemingway who was absent for the vote.

The inland port is located within the boundaries of Salt Lake City, taking up the majority of remaining undeveloped land on the city’s Northwest side.