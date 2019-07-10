Decker Lake hosts Nitro RC boat nationals

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah -- Although they may look like toys, these flashy, miniaturized vessels from Tuesday's Nitro RC Boat Nationals on Decker Lake are anything but.

