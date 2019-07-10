Country music singer reveals the heart of the west to those who listen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brenn Hill is a singer/ songwriter who says he'll reveal the heart of the west to anyone who takes the time to listen.

His career spans 14 recordings of mostly self-penned music and more than two decades performing on the road. His most recent release is 'Rocky Mountain Drifter'. His music relays his belief that living in the west is like living in heaven. And, he does live here, in Hopper, Utah with his wife and three children.

Brenn will be performing July 16th at Cowboy Christmas in July at Historic Union Station in Ogden with Cowboy Poet and Humorist Andy Nelson. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

There are other local dates to put on your calendar as well:

August 14th Bear Lake County Fair Montpelier Idaho

October 26th Heber Valley Cowboy Poetry Gathering Heber City

January 25th Western Music and Songwriter Series Deseret Peak Complex Tooele Utah

There are many other upcoming events throughout the west if folks want a good road trip through scenic country.

You can find a full schedule at brennhill.com.