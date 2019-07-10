10 days and nights of riding, food and music you don’t want to miss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Law Tigers are Utah's motorcycle lawyers, they are experienced, aggressive motorcycle attorneys who have helped thousands of injured riders.

They want people to ride safely and have fun, but also be compensated if they're hurt by the actions of others.

Now they're getting ready for a big motorcycle rally -- at Sturgis!

You could win a full trip -- 10 days of riding, food and music in the Stylin-N-Sturgis contest. The lucky winner will receive airfare, cabin & motorcycle rental plus prizes and products.

Learn more on how to enter for your chance to win at : lawtigers.com/stylin-n-sturgis.