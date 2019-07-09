This back-to-school bag is easy to make and makes a great teacher gift!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sewing blogger Monica Alters Easy of Sookee Designs showed us how to make a Back-to-School Bag that your kids can gift, or use themselves!

She says: "My kids go back to school on July 25, so I am thinking about what to do for their teachers. You can make a darling book bag for them that can be used throughout the year, and you can add school supplies to it for a fun gift! You don't need to be a great seamstress to make the bag. You can use fabric scraps and a pre-made bag. Just personalize them with a few touches that I show you in the video!"

