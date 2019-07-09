Suba Bleu is doing good in the ‘Subaru Loves to Care’ month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The PLACE co-host Suba Bleu, who is also the Love Promise Ambassador for Mark Miller Subaru joined us, along with Aunndrea Kunz, Marketing Manager for Mark Miller Subaru to talk about the annual 'Subaru Loves to Care' month.

Mark Miller Subaru and Suba Bleu have partnered with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Ronald McDonald House Charities. They gathered messages of hope from customers and employees in June and those will be delivered along with 160 blankets to cancer patients on July 11.

First, Suba Bleu and his team will visit Ronald McDonald Family Room at Primary Children's Hospital to deliver half the blankets and cards to patients there, and then they'll make their way to The Ronald McDonald House for a superhero-themed ice cream party where the rest of the cards and blankets will be handed out.

Stacie Kulp, Executive Director for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society says they have a mission to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's Disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life for patients and their families. Katie Smith from the Ronald McDonald House Charities says they create, find and support programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families.

You can learn more information about the 'Subaru Loves to Care' month and other charities at: markmillersubaru.com.