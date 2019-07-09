× Juveniles who fled treatment facility in southern Utah apprehended after several burglaries reported

SOUTHERN UTAH — Two juveniles who ran away from a treatment facility are accused of burglarizing several homes during their attempt to flee the area.

According to a press release from the Brian Head Police Department, two juveniles were reported missing from the Monuments Treatment Facility near Brian Head resort Sunday around 6 p.m.

A search for the boys was not successful. Officers got a report around noon on Monday from a homeowner in Brian Head, who came home to find items had been stolen.

Police searched that area and did not find the burglars but learned multiple homes were burglarized. Authorities found evidence indicating the two missing juveniles were involved in those thefts.

A tip came in around 5 p.m. stating the juveniles were spotted on SR-143 in Parowan Canyon. As authorities searched the area with K-9s and from the air, the two turned themselves in.

Both juveniles are being held pending charges, the press release states.