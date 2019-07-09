Brush fire burns 3 acres near homes in Saratoga Springs; cause ‘unknown but suspicious’

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a brush fire that burned about three acres near several homes Monday night.

Deputy Fire Chief Kenny Johnson, Saratoga Springs Fire, said they were called about a field fire near Stillwater Drive around 8:20 p.m.

The fire burned about three acres and was about 25 yards away from several homes. Crews from Lehi and Unified Fire also responded and the fire was under control in about 30 minutes.

Johnson said the cause of the fire is “unknown but suspicious” in nature. Fire investigators will work Tuesday to determine the exact cause.