3 ways to ditch added sugar of Summer treats – and stay hydrated at the same time!

Nutritionist Trish Brimhall, RDN, CLE of Nutritious Intent showed us how to make healthier choices when beating the Summer heat.

She says:

"Keep good water habits in place. Whether it is downing a certain number of water bottles during the day or keeping a pitcher in the fridge with some water and citrus slices, do what it takes to keep your hydration habits in place with lots of water. That way there is less room for other sweetened beverages.

Be picky and cheap. All sorts of beverages from slushies to frozen lemonades to sodas may sound very tempting, but the reality is that there is plenty of mediocrity out there - especially in the drinkable sugar category. It can also be a real drain on your wallet as well. So be very particular in the what and when of summer drink purchases and let your frugal side shine through a bit. Saving money can also save you from added sugar.

Stick it. If popsicles, creamsicles or other frozen treats are constantly calling your name during the heat of summer, take a few minutes and freeze your own. You can freeze your favorite smoothie recipe in individual popsicles, or you can stab your own fruit with a stick and freeze it. Have a few leftovers from a fruit plate? Skewer them up and toss them in the freezer. Then you can eat them as a popsicle or put it in a glass of ice or sparkling water as healthy ice cubes. My favorite is choco-piña - a frozen spear of pineapple that is dipped in a thin layer of chocolate and frozen. Bananas work really well frozen and dipped. Best summer dessert ever.

Stock your freezer with sale produce. Nothing quite says relaxing-spa-day quite like frozen grapes but consider stocking up on other seasonal produce and tossing it in the freezer. Blueberries make great, bite-sized frozen treats and have a great frozen texture. The key is to tailor your smoothies, frozen fruits, and flavored water to the tastes of you and your family. Then they`ll be a lot more likely to be on board to head home for a choco-piña instead of hitting the drive-thru on a hot summer day."