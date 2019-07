Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jennifer Williamson with Olio Skin & Beard Co. says more and more women are ditching their disposable razors and giving safety razors a try.

She says this is all about "me time" as part of a daily ritual.

But there are some differences to pay attention to, before you give it a try.

Jennifer demonstrates the correct angle to use the blade, and shows us why you'll want to use short strokes.

You can find more at olioskin.com or on Instagram @ olioskinbeard.