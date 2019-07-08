× Suspicious letter prompts evacuation, haz-mat crew response in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah — A building that houses several businesses was evacuated Monday morning due to the presence of a suspicious letter.

According to the Unified Fire Authority, the letter was found at 4505 S Wasatch Blvd. – the address of Eagle Plaza.

A hazardous materials team also responded to the scene. The haz-mat team determined the letter did not contain any harmful substances.

