Suspicious letter prompts evacuation, haz-mat crew response in Millcreek
MILLCREEK, Utah — A building that houses several businesses was evacuated Monday morning due to the presence of a suspicious letter.
According to the Unified Fire Authority, the letter was found at 4505 S Wasatch Blvd. – the address of Eagle Plaza.
A hazardous materials team also responded to the scene. The haz-mat team determined the letter did not contain any harmful substances.
40.673298 -111.801570