Suspicious letter prompts evacuation, haz-mat crew response in Millcreek

Posted 11:21 am, July 8, 2019, by , Updated at 11:40AM, July 8, 2019

MILLCREEK, Utah — A building that houses several businesses was evacuated Monday morning due to the presence of a suspicious letter.

According to the Unified Fire Authority, the letter was found at 4505 S Wasatch Blvd. – the address of Eagle Plaza.

A hazardous materials team also responded to the scene. The haz-mat team determined the letter did not contain any harmful substances.

