Sandy joins rentable e-scooter trend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

*Note: Fox 13 was originally told the wrong per-minute cost prior to the above video's recording. This web article has been updated to show the current cost ($0.25 per minute).

SANDY, Utah — Starting Monday you’ll see e-scooters in a new part of the Salt Lake Valley.

Sandy City launched a partnership with Lime, placing 200 scooters around the Cairns District.

This is a 90-day pilot program, and, if all goes well, more scooters will be added.

Mayor Kurt Bradburn says the downtown area of Sandy, known as the Cairns District, is really growing and this will help to move people around.

“We have our Hale Theatre, Real stadium, Mountain American Expo Center," Bradburn said. "We’re really looking for a way to tie all of these things together so people who live here or work here or recreate here can get here and then move around easily."

The scooters will also help cut down on traffic and air pollution.

“We all talk about the problems, we talk about the congestion and the traffic, the air quality. It’s solutions like this that are really going to help decrease that and make our lives better,” Bradburn said.

The scooters will be located at businesses and venues between 8600 South and 11400 South and from I-15 to 700 East.

To use the scooters, riders must download the Lime app.

Lime charges $1 to unlock the scooter, then $0.25 per minute.