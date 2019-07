Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Backyard patio parties are a staple of summer... and Jim Santangelo, from the Wine Academy of Utah, says it can be perfect with the right summer sipper.

There's a lot to choose from, even wine that comes in a can and large bottles too.

Check out how you can hold both your wine and your food at the same time with a tips from Jim.

Learn more on Instagram @wineacademyofut or at wineacademyofutah.com.