GENTRI performs ahead of the BeatALS Benefit Concert

Join nationally acclaimed artists GENTRI and others as they sing, play and dance their way to beat ALS.

The 'Here Comes the Sun: A Concert to BeatALS' features music of The Beatles as never heard before.

You'll also hear real-life stories of people living with ALS and those who support them. Every 90 minutes someone in the U.S. is diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease), and every year 5,600 lose their battle with the disease. As their conditions worsen, the need for financial support increases.

BeatALS Benefit was founded in 2016, and is an organization that specializes in benefit concerts raising money for advocacy and research to find a cure for ALS. All money raised go to the Rocky Mountain Chapter of the ALS Assocation.

In addition to music performed by GENTRI, 'Here Comes the Sun: A Concert to BeatALS' will feature local aerialists, dancers, singers, rockers and a children's choir.

The concert will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Grand Theatre, located at 1575 South State Street, Salt Lake City. The performance begins at 7:30, doors open at 7:00. Tickets are $10-20 and can be purchased through the BeatALS website: beatalsbenefit.com or at the Grand Theatre box office by calling 801-957-3322.