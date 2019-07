Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fat Cats Saratoga Springs officially opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday morning and Budah was there for the family fun.

The brand new building sit at 212 W. Pioneer Crossing, Saratoga Springs, Utah 84045.

It features everything you'd expect at Fat Cats: 20 lanes of bowling, a huge arcade, virtual reality, space-age mini-golf and even an 8-screen luxury reclining movie theater!

You can find more at: fatcatsfun.com.