Car hits power pole in Midvale, sparks small grass fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDVALE, Utah -- A car crashed into a power pole in Midvale early Monday morning, sparking a small grass fire and knocking out power to several thousand people.

The car slammed into the power pole around 5:30 a.m. in the area of 600 West and Wasatch Street which is 8000 South.

Downed power lines sparked a small grass fire and knocked power out to some 7,800 customers, according to Rocky Mountain Power.

Police say the driver of the car that hit the pole fled the scene on foot.

This is a developing story and Fox 13 will update it as new information becomes available.