Win Comedy Central’s “Broad City: The Complete Series” on DVD from FOX 13!
-
Rockets beat Jazz 104-101, lead series 3-0
-
Utah Pride Parade 2019: Fox 13’s Entry
-
Thatcher Company’s chemical leak is latest in series of incidents involving facility
-
Crews respond to structure fire in Magna
-
‘Gypsy horse’ event comes to South Jordan
-
-
Driver flees scene of crash that caused fuel spill, closure on Redwood Road
-
West Valley City braces for another summer of ‘The Smell’
-
Salt Lake City’s massive inland port project might look a lot like this one in Kansas
-
Massive new development planned in Sandy around Rio Tinto Stadium
-
Police to give update on MacKenzie Lueck homicide investigation
-
-
Storms set to blanket Utah through Tuesday
-
Photos: FanX Spring 2019
-
Police have ‘person of interest’ in MacKenzie Lueck case