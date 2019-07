Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Utah tradition of 139 years has come to an end — Winder Dairy no longer delivers milk.

Delivery services from grocery stores and online providers have essentially outmaneuvered Winder's longstanding delivery system. They're faster, and sometimes cheaper, but they can't replace the connections that used to be made between farmers, distributors and customers.

In this installment of Uniquely Utah, we give you a last look at the way many Utahns used to get their dairy.