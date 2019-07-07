UHP: Man airlifted after rolling truck, hitting trooper’s car in Parley’s Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A man was airlifted after an accident involving a Utah Highway Patrol trooper on Interstate 80 in Parley’s Canyon Sunday night.

At about 7:30 p.m., a trooper was parked on the left side of westbound I-80 near mile marker 137 investigating a crash from earlier in the day when a westbound truck hauling a trailer rolled and went over the top of the UHP car, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

The driver of the truck was ejected and was flown to a hospital by medical helicopter.

One person involved in the previous crash was in the patrol car and had to be extricated by fire personnel. The individual suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the report stated. The trooper was taken to a hospital to be evaluated for injuries.

Lisa Sterling of Adams Towing responded to the scene and told Fox 13 that another Adams company truck — also responding to the earlier crash — was hit by the truck that rolled. She said no tow truck drivers were injured.

Westbound I-80 was limited to one lane for over an hour as emergency and cleanup crews responded.

