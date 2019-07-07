× The first trailer for the live-action remake of Disney’s ‘Mulan’ is here

(CNN) — The first trailer for Disney’s “Mulan” live-action remake is here.

Fans got a preview of the upcoming film during the World Cup final game. The trailer starts out with Mulan’s family delivering the news that a matchmaker has found her an auspicious match. By the end, she’s wielding swords and shooting arrows like the fierce warrior we know her to be.

The remake is based on the 1998 animated movie about a Chinese woman who disguises herself as a warrior to spare her father from joining the military. The original film grossed more than $300 million worldwide.

The new “Mulan” is directed by Niki Caro, who most recently directed “The Zookeeper’s Wife.” Chinese actress Liu Yifei, also known as Crystal Liu, will play the title role, and Jet Li will play the emperor of China.

In a twist on the original film, the remake will feature some new characters while losing a few old favorites.

New Zealand actor Yoson An will play Chen Honghui, who becomes Mulan’s most important ally and eventual love interest, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Mulan’s original love interest, Li Shang, and her sidekick Mushu are reportedly out.

“Mulan” will be in theaters March 2020.