City of Parowan without power for 24 hours after temporary restoration efforts fail

PAROWAN, Utah – Rocky Mountain Power continues to work on restoring power to areas of Parowan, leaving residents without power for 24 hours.

The city of Parowan issued a press release, stating the power outage started when the Parowan Valley sub-station suffered a “catastrophic failure” at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

All overnight efforts to restore power in the areas affected such as Parowan city, Paragonagh town, Brian Head town and portions of the Parowan Valley failed, according to the release.

Rocky Mountain Power officials said power will not be available until the sub-station is repaired, and there are no other temporary options.

Power is expected to be restored in the area at about 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The city of Parowan said it has coordinated with Intermountain Home Health and Lincare for around the clock oxygen deliveries, for those in need of refills.