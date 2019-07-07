× 15-year-old shot in West Valley park; witnesses say vehicles fled the scene

*Note: Police initially reported the victim was 11 years old, and later clarified that he is 15.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A 15-year-old boy was shot at West Valley City Park Sunday night.

The teen — in stable but serious condition — was hit once in the chest or shoulder area just before 8 p.m., according to West Valley City Police.

Witnesses told police they heard a “pop” sound followed by multiple vehicles driving away. The 15-year-old was reportedly seen in the same area as the vehicles. Police later confirmed there were multiple shots fired but only one hitting the boy.

Police are unsure if the teen was the intended target. Officers report that nobody else was there with him when they arrived.

Police are investigating the area, searching for evidence and interviewing witnesses.