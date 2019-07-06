× Dem. presidential hopeful Julián Castro visits West Wendover

WEST WENDOVER, Nevada — One of the many people vying for the Democratic Party’s nomination for the 2020 election made a campaign stop off the beaten path.

On a road trip across northern Nevada talking to people in rural communities, Julián Castro stopped in West Wendover on Saturday — a place where Castro says had never been visited by a presidential candidate.

Castro and four others did “visit” last month, but via video.

At the small town just across the border from Wendover, Utah, Castro also got an endorsement from West Wendover Mayor Daniel Corona.

“He showed me that kids who grow up in communities like ours and families like ours can aspire to be anything they want to,” Corona said.

In a tweet, Corona said he was impressed with how Castro “did more than just show up, he listened & learned from our community.”

“I am proud to endorse Sectary Castro & I hope you will join me in supporting him!” Corona wrote.