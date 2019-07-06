‘Catastrophic’ power station failure puts nearly 2,000 out of power in Southern Utah

PAROWAN, Utah — Residents of Brian Head, Paragonah, Parowan City and Parowan Valley are experiencing power outages due to a station failure.

In a press release from Parowan City, officials stated that Rocky Mountain Power’s Parowan Valley sub-station had a “catastrophic failure” that has affected these areas since early Saturday morning. There are 1,951 customers affected by power outages in the area, according to RMP’s website.

RMP expects to have a temporary solution to restore power to Parowan City at 8 p.m. Sunday. The city and power companies are working on a plan for rolling power and rolling blackouts for the area.

The rolling blackout means sections of the city will have power turned on for four hours at a time.

The city warns residents to conserve energy during these rotating power schedules — keep refrigerators and freezers running, but do not use air conditioners or any other appliances that use a lot of electricity.

The power outages will also affect water supply; the city asks that residents not use culinary water for watering lawns until the situation is resolved.

The city also advises anyone with an in-home electric oxygen machine or other electrical medical equipment to contact their equipment service providers first. But if anything is lacking, Intermountain Home Health and Lincare are willing to provide 24/7 equipment delivery.

In case of emergency, call 911. For non-emergencies, Parowan Police Dispatch can be reached at 435-586-9445, and the city at 435-477-3331.

Residents can receive updates by signing up for the Iron County Citizen Alert System.