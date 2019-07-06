81 farmers apply to grow medical marijuana for the state of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Department of Agriculture and Food said 81 people have applied to grow marijuana for the state’s soon-to-be-launched medical cannabis program.

The deadline recently passed and state officials are now reviewing the applications for cannabis cultivators. Many of the applicants were farmers who viewed it as a potential cache crop under a state contract.

The applicants are competing for 10 licenses available under the law. Utah’s agriculture agency is expected to award those licenses later this month.

The state is creating its own medical cannabis program under a bill passed by the legislature that replaced voter-approved Proposition 2.