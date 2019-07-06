× Police: 2 people dead after shooting in Payson

PAYSON, Utah – Two people have died after a shooting that occurred in Payson Canyon Saturday morning.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office said officers responded to calls of gunshots at approximately 12:30 a.m.

The incident occurred about six miles up the canyon between Maple Lake and Maple Bench campground.

Officers said two adults, a man and a woman, were found dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office has not confirmed why the incident happened, but are investigating.

They said there is no credible threat to the community at this time.