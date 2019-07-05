What medical treatment should you get after a wreck, and who pays for it?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

So you've been in an accident and you're not sure if you're hurt, or if you are hurt, who is going to pay the medical bills! Personal injury attorney Craig Swapp answers our questions about getting the right medical care - and paying for it - after an accident!

Swapp says people are unsure of how medical bills get covered following an accident. What they explain is that it comes down to a few factors. A big one is who was at fault? If someone else caused the car crash, then they, via their auto insurance, should be held responsible for the injuries the accident caused.

But it's not always that straight forward. Sometimes there is a dispute as two who caused the accident. If that is the case Swapp says it's always in your best interest to call an experienced personal attorney because the fault is indeed often disputed or there's a delay in the at-fault insurance company in accepting fault.

But, that doesn't mean you have to delay getting medical attention. In Utah, Personal injury protection (PIP) is a $3,000.00 coverage that exists on every auto insurance policy. This kicks in after you've been injured in an accident, regardless of who was at fault, so there is no sense in waiting.

Swapp says if emergency personnel at the scene of the accident recommend that you are transported by ambulance or other means to the hospital, listen to them! Your health is the most important thing, and serious injuries need to be treated without delay. You need to remember that you have the $3,000.00 PIP coverage regardless of fault.

If following the accident, you're in debilitating pain or there are concussion-like symptoms, it's time to go to the emergency room. If you have less severe injures, or injuries that don't manifest themselves until hours later, Swapp says go to your primary care doctor. Your primary care doctor can direct you to a specialist if necessary.

If you don't have a primary care doctor visit an Urgent Care/ Instacare.

So the bottom line is, if you're in a car accident get medical attention promptly, even if you're just feeling sore! The worst thing you can do is delay treatment. Not only could it have serious health consequences for you down the road, it greatly weakens the ability of a personal injury attorney to fight for fair compensation for your case as the at-fault insurance company can argue that the medical treatment wasn't necessary because you waited to get it.

Insurance companies are slow to accept fault and quick to try and minimize an injured person's claims. If you or a loved one has been injured in an accident, give the experienced attorneys of Craig Swapp & Associates at a call at 1-800-404-9000 or visit: craigswapp.com.