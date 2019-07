× Search and rescue crews looking for woman in White Pine area

SALT LAKE COUNTY — Search and rescue crews are looking for a woman who failed to return from a hike in the White Pine area of Little Cottonwood Canyon.

A spokesman for Unified Police said the woman is an experienced hiker, and she left for her hike at 7 a.m. Thursday. It’s believed she chose to stay in place due to the stormy weather conditions Thursday night.

Wath FOX 13 for updates.