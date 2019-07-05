Man in serious condition after stabbing in Kearns

Posted 6:48 am, July 5, 2019, by , Updated at 06:50AM, July 5, 2019

KEARNS, Utah — A man is in serious condition after police said two men pulled up in a car, stabbed him and then fled the scene.

Det. Ken Hansen with Unified Police Department said they became aware of the incident when a 23-year-old man was dropped off at a local hospital shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday with several stab wounds.

The man is in serious condition, and the wounds are not considered life-threatening.

Hansen said the man was walking with his girlfriend near 5700 South Copper City Drive. A car pulled up, two men got out, and then they stabbed the man several times.

Police have not yet released a description of the attackers.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.