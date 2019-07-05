× Man in serious condition after stabbing in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah — A man is in serious condition after police said two men pulled up in a car, stabbed him and then fled the scene.

Det. Ken Hansen with Unified Police Department said they became aware of the incident when a 23-year-old man was dropped off at a local hospital shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday with several stab wounds.

The man is in serious condition, and the wounds are not considered life-threatening.

Hansen said the man was walking with his girlfriend near 5700 South Copper City Drive. A car pulled up, two men got out, and then they stabbed the man several times.

Police have not yet released a description of the attackers.

