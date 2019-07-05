Gluten-Free Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Recipe

5 ingredients and 5 minutes prep time? Sign us up!
Ruthie Knudsen shared her recipe for Gluten-Free Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies.
Prep Time
5 minutes
Cook Time
9 minutes
Total Time
14 minutes
Ingredients
1 C all natural peanut butter
1 C coconut sugar
1 egg
2/3 cup GF whole oats
1/2 cup GF dark chocolate chunks or chips
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Coat sheet pan with cooking spray; set aside.
Cream peanut butter and coconut sugar in a mixing bowl with electric mixer.
Add egg; mix until combined.
Add oats and dark chocolate chunks; mix to incorporate.
Let batter sit for 5 minutes. (will be thick)
Drop by teaspoonfuls onto prepared sheet. (I used a small cookie scoop)
Press with fork 2 times in opposite directions. (I like to add a sprinkle of sea salt on each cookie dough; it's optional)
Bake for 8-9 minutes or until edges are browned.
Remove from oven, let cookie rest on pan 1 minute before moving to cooling rack.
Enjoy our Gluten-free Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies with a glass of milk!
Get more great recipes at: cookingwithruthie.com.