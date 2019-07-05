Gluten-Free Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

5 ingredients and 5 minutes prep time? Sign us up!

Ruthie Knudsen shared her recipe for Gluten-Free Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies.

Prep Time

5 minutes

Cook Time

9 minutes

Total Time

14 minutes

Ingredients

1 C all natural peanut butter

1 C coconut sugar

1 egg

2/3 cup GF whole oats

1/2 cup GF dark chocolate chunks or chips

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Coat sheet pan with cooking spray; set aside.

Cream peanut butter and coconut sugar in a mixing bowl with electric mixer.

Add egg; mix until combined.

Add oats and dark chocolate chunks; mix to incorporate.

Let batter sit for 5 minutes. (will be thick)

Drop by teaspoonfuls onto prepared sheet. (I used a small cookie scoop)

Press with fork 2 times in opposite directions. (I like to add a sprinkle of sea salt on each cookie dough; it's optional)

Bake for 8-9 minutes or until edges are browned.

Remove from oven, let cookie rest on pan 1 minute before moving to cooling rack.

Enjoy our Gluten-free Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies with a glass of milk!

Get more great recipes at: cookingwithruthie.com.