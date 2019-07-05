Dumpster fire in Midvale serves as reminder to dispose of fireworks properly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDVALE, Utah -- Firefighters said you should fully submerge your spent fireworks or be ready for a dumpster fire.

Unified Fire posted a video of crews extinguishing a dumpster full of flaming material at a gas station in Midvale.

The video was posted on the Fourth of July and the caption starts: "And so it begins, our first dumpster fire of the evening."

The agency recommends fully submerging fireworks in water to ensure they are completely extinguished before throwing them away.

"Also, never near a GAS STATION!!!!," the post continues. "Be smart, stay safe and have fun! Happy Fourth!"

There were no reports of injury associated with the fire.