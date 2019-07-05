× Crews battling Heber Valley wildfire

HEBER, Utah — Fire crews are working to put out a wildfire in Heber Valley.

The fire is on the side of a hill on the south side of the valley near Big Hollow Gun Range, according to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office.

Wasatch County Fire District was sent out just after 7 p.m.

“If anyone sees smoke on the south side of the valley the Wasatch County Fire District is working hard to extinguish the fire,” the sheriff’s office announced on its Facebook page.

Officials ask area residents to avoid the area.